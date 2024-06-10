Open Menu

Banker, Shopkeeper Shot In Separate Armed Robberies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A banker and a shopkeeper were shot and injured during separated armed robberies in the jurisdictions of Bhitai Nagar and Husri police stations here on Monday.

According to the police, manager of a private bank Fahad Ali Shaikh was travelling in his car when he was intercepted by three men riding on a motorbike near the HDA Flats close to Alamdar Chowk.

The robbers tried to snatch Rs1 million cash from Shaikh but he resisted the robbery owing to which the outlaws shot him in his left arm and took away his cash.

A video of the incident which was recorded by a local person showed the three robbers escaping after the cash snatching as the people pelted them with stones and bricks.

Shaikh was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital..

In another robbery, shopkeeper Irfan Hajano was shot in his leg as the outlaws robbed him of Rs 800,000 cash from his general store in Seri town in the limits of Husri police station.

Hajano was shifted to the LUH.

The local traders staged a demonstration in reaction to the robbery by blocking Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road, adding the protesters, however, dispersed when the police assured them that the suspects would be arrested.

