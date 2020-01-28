Bankers asked to lend maximum loans to female entrepreneurs: SBP chief manager

Bankers should lend maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under the SBP subsidised scheme at 5% interest rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Bankers should lend maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under the SBP subsidised scheme at 5% interest rate.

This was stated by Sarfraz Ahmad Nadeem, chief manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad while addressing the SME policy awareness-cum-capacity building session for bankers at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Bankers of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank Al-Falah Limited (BAFL) from Faisalabad, Sargodha, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab districts participated in the session.

Sarfraz Nadeem said that females are an integral part of society and no nation could make progress without empowerment of women.

He said that the SBP had taken revolutionary steps for providing maximum banking facilities to women of the country.

In this connection, the SBP had introduced easy loan schemes for female entrepreneurs so that they could set up their own business and earn an honourable livelihood besides playing their role in national progress and prosperity.

In this connection, the SBP had advised bankers to disseminate information to maximum people for women empowerment besides issuing maximum loans to female entrepreneurs under the SBP subsidised scheme at 5% interest rate, he added.

Muhammad Akbar, deputy chief manager SBP, and Muhammad Qaisar, senior officer State Bank, were also present.