ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A banking court of Islamabad on Tuesday approved interim bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case lodged by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Foreign Exchange Act.

Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements around the judicial complex in Islamabad.

Earlier, at the outset of the hearing, the court rejected the request of Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate to grant one hour time for preparation. Giving arguments, the lawyer said that the FIA had concluded its inquiry against the PTI chief in a very short time as usually such inquiries take sufficient time. He said that his client was on the way to Islamabad and would reach the court soon.

The lawyer said that the prosecution had raised several questions regarding the medical report of his client and alleged misuse of interim bail by him.

Imran Khan had filed exemption requests on the basis of medical reasons and this court was satisfied with it, he said.

The IHC also sought the medical report of Imran Khan from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the same was submitted to this court.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that Imran Khan should have appeared at 9:00 am before the court.

Imran's lawyer submitted a copy of the high court's order to the judge and said that the IHC had instructed his client to appear before the banking court on February 28.

The court subsequently approved the interim bail of Imran Khan. It may be mentioned here that the banking court had adjourned hearings on all other cases without further proceeding due to the appearance of PTI's chief.

Previously, the banking court had rejected the exemption request of Imran Khan and ordered him to appear before it on the same day. However, later the Islamabad High Court barred the banking court from issuing an order in his bail case and instructed the PTI chief to appear before the said court on February 28.