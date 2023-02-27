The registrar banking court on Monday served a letter to capital police for ensuring security measures tomorrow during the appearance of PTI's leader Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

The letter stated that judge banking court had expressed concern over the current security situation and issued instructions for foolproof security arrangements.

The letter said that security personnel should also be deployed around the court room and chamber of the judge.