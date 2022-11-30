Banking Mohtasib addressed 68pc of total 37,364 complaints last year

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) received 37,364 complaints last year, out of which 68 per cent were addressed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) received 37,364 complaints last year, out of which 68 per cent were addressed.

This was disclosed by Kamran Shahzad, Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Regional Office BMP at State Banking of Pakistan (SBP) building, here on Wednesday.

Quoting facts and figures, he said that during 2020, the number of complaints were 46 per cent less than the complaints received in 2021, which clearly indicated that awareness about the Banking Mohtasib had increased manifolds among the business community about approaching the Banking Mohtasib for redress of their grievances.

He said that out of total complaints received during 2021, more than 87 per cent were processed and Rs 709 million were paid to customers.

He said now the BMP had six regional offices including Faisalabad in addition to its secretariat in Karachi.

He said that another regional office in Muzaffarabad (AJK) had been proposed, which was expected to become functional very soon.

Muhammad Ashraf Khan, managing director (MD) SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC), appreciated the performance of BMP and said that the number of recorded complaints reflected that banks had no effective complaint redress system and hence the customers had to approach the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan.

The function was also attended by Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), banking and business leaders as well as academia.

Later, Kamran Shahzad presented a souvenir to Ashraf Khan, MD SBP-BSC.