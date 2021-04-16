Banking Mohtasib dispose of 4672 complaints in Q1Y21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Consumers' complaints against banks and alleged frauds, forgeries and other irregularities witnessed 135 % rise in the first quarter of year 2021 while number of complaints lodged in a single month with Banking Mohtasib Pakistan touched highest ever mark in March.

The Banking Mohtasib received 11732 complaints during January 1 to March 31, 2021 depicting 135 percent increase compared to corresponding period of year 2020 when total 4994 complaints were registered with the Mohtasib.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, out of the total 11732 complaints as many as 7595 were lodged at Prime Minister's citizens' portal. The number of complaints lodged at the portal against banking sector was 1411 in the first quarter of 2020, it added.

In the month of March 5375 complaints were filed that was the highest ever number of complaints within period of a month since inception of the office of Banking Mohtasib in 2005, it added.

Banking Mohtasib disposed of 4672 complaints during Jan-March 2021, of them 98 percent were resolved through mutual understanding while only 2 percent were resolved through formal orders.

By disposing of the complaints, the Mohtasib has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 132.62 to the banking costumers during first quarter of the current year, the statement said.

Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muhammad Kamran Shehzad urged general public not to disclose their personal information and financial credentials to any person in order to protect themselves from any fraud or forgery.