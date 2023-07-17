Open Menu

Banking Mohtasib Provides Rs 3b Relief To Customers During Four Years

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 3b relief to customers during four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Banking Mohtasib has provided monitoring relief worth over Rs 3 billion from April 2019 to July 2023 to the banking customers by disposing of a total of 106,486 cases.

The performance of the institution was discussed as Banking Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The Mohtasib apprised the president about the steps taken by him for providing financial relief to the banking customers by disposing of a large number of cases during his tenure.

He highlighted that the institution provided financial relief amounting to Rs 2.3 billion to the banking customers during 13 years (2005 and 2018) whereas during his tenure (April 2019- 17th July 2023) he had provided over 3 billion rupees to the banking customers.

President Alvi deeply appreciated the efforts made by Banking Mohtasib for providing over Rs 3 billion financial relief to the people.

