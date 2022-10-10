UrduPoint.com

Banking Mohtasib Provides Rs 639.1 Mn Relief To Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan Banking Mohtasib has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 639.1 million to the banking customers by disposing of 20, 239 complaints during the first nine months (January , September) of the current calendar year, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Banking Mohtasib has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 639.1 million to the banking customers by disposing of 20, 239 complaints during the first nine months (January , September) of the current Calendar year, 2022.

From 1st January to 30th September, 2022, the Office of Banking Mohtasib received 24,100 new complaints, including 11,162 from Prime Minister's Portal, said release on Monday.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from any fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has reiterated that in order to safeguard their own interest, the customers should under no circumstances disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.

Out of 20,239 complaints, 19,742 (98%) complaints were resolved amicably while 497 (2%) complaints required resolution through formal orders.

