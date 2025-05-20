Banking Ombudsman, AGP Call On President Zardari
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM
Banking Ombudsman Siraj Uddin Aziz called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and presented the institution’s annual report for the year 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Banking Ombudsman Siraj Uddin Aziz called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and presented the institution’s annual report for the year 2024.
The banking ombudsman informed the president that relief amounting to Rs. 1.65 billion was provided to banking consumers in 2024.
He further stated that over 27,000 complaints against commercial banks were resolved during the year.
President Zardari assured the banking ombudsman of his full support for the timely redressal of public grievances.
Separately, Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Audit Report on Accounts of the Federal Government to him.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad
WB team visits Rescue 1122 district HQs in Badin
Landowner Sher Kot achieves success large-scale tomato cultivation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal9 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir9 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed9 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum9 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents11 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..11 minutes ago
-
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal11 minutes ago
-
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal11 minutes ago
-
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad11 minutes ago
-
WB team visits Rescue 1122 district HQs in Badin36 seconds ago
-
Landowner Sher Kot achieves success large-scale tomato cultivation3 minutes ago