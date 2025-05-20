Open Menu

Banking Ombudsman, AGP Call On President Zardari

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM

Banking Ombudsman Siraj Uddin Aziz called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and presented the institution’s annual report for the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Banking Ombudsman Siraj Uddin Aziz called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and presented the institution’s annual report for the year 2024.

The banking ombudsman informed the president that relief amounting to Rs. 1.65 billion was provided to banking consumers in 2024.

He further stated that over 27,000 complaints against commercial banks were resolved during the year.

President Zardari assured the banking ombudsman of his full support for the timely redressal of public grievances.

Separately, Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Audit Report on Accounts of the Federal Government to him.

