UrduPoint.com

Banking Ombudsman Provides Relief Of Rs 487.55 Mln To Customers In H1 Of CY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 mln to customers in H1 of CY

Banking Ombudsman Pakistan has granted monetary relief of Rs 487.55 million to banking customers by disposing of 14,070 complaints during the period of January to June 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Banking Ombudsman Pakistan has granted monetary relief of Rs 487.55 million to banking customers by disposing of 14,070 complaints during the period of January to June 2022.

About 98 percent (13,762) complaints were resolved amicably while only 2 % (308) complaints required resolution through formal orders, said statement from the Ombudsman's office on Thursday.

There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib had received almost 16,045 new complaints, including 7,500 from Prime Minister's Portal, during the period from 1st January to 30th June, 2022.

During the first half of the last Calendar year , the Banking Mohtasib Office had provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 305.5 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has re-emphasized on banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister January June From Million

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

6 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawab ..

Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
 Speaker bound to send disqualification reference t ..

Speaker bound to send disqualification reference to ECP against PTI leadership: ..

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief g ..

CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief goods in rain hit areas

6 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kala ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kalar Syedan by-elections

12 minutes ago
 All medical facilities being provided to flood vic ..

All medical facilities being provided to flood victims: DC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.