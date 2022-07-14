Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 mln to customers in H1 of CY

(@FahadShabbir)

Banking Ombudsman Pakistan has granted monetary relief of Rs 487.55 million to banking customers by disposing of 14,070 complaints during the period of January to June 2022

About 98 percent (13,762) complaints were resolved amicably while only 2 % (308) complaints required resolution through formal orders, said statement from the Ombudsman's office on Thursday.

There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib had received almost 16,045 new complaints, including 7,500 from Prime Minister's Portal, during the period from 1st January to 30th June, 2022.

During the first half of the last Calendar year , the Banking Mohtasib Office had provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 305.5 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has re-emphasized on banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.