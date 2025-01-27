Banking Sector Playing Key Role In Balochistan’s Economy Development: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Monday said that the banking sector is playing an important role in promoting the economy of the province.
He said that Banks could promote economic growth, job opportunities, skill development for the youth and help small businesses by providing easy loans.
He expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation led by Group Head Retail Banking Sector Al-falah Bank Marine Ahmed.
Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Imran Asad Khan Head Branch Banking, Sarmad Ijaz Awan Business Head South, Sanaullah Khan Regional Business Head, Nadeem Shahzad Area Manager and Zakir Hussain Area Manager were also present during the meeting.
The meeting also discussed matters of finance for construction, mining, agriculture and industrial sectors.
Governor Mandokhail praised the contribution of Al-falah Bank in the development and prosperity of the province and said that the banking sector could increase its activities, expand businesses and attract investment in Balochistan.
He highlighted Balochistan’s vast natural resources, strategic location and potential to become a global economic hub and appreciated the efforts of financial institutions to support the development of health, education and social infrastructure in the province.
The Governor also stressed the need for human resource development, urging financial institutions to cooperate in this effort.
He said that there is a dire need for the guidance and cooperation of the banking sector, especially in modernizing the agriculture and livestock sectors and providing easy credit to local landowners.
