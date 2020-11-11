State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the Mid-Year Performance Review of the banking sector for the fist six months of calendar year 2020; period of January to June

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the Mid-Year Performance Review of the banking sector for the fist six months of calendar year 2020; period of January to June.

The review comprehensively covered the performance and soundness of the banking sector for the above mentioned period, said SBP review statement here.

The review suggested that despite elevated economic stress driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the assets of the banking sector witnessed a decent expansion of 7.8 percent during the first half of 2020. Robust increase in investments, funded by surge in deposits, explained this growth. Advances, on the contrary, observed mild downtick owing to the economic slackness caused by the disruption in the business activities after the outbreak. Had SBP not come up with its supportive measures, the contraction in advances would have been much higher.

The review also highlighted that the policy measures rolled out by SBP facilitated the banking sector in conserving the capital, enhancing the lending capacity and increasing the loss absorption ability. As a result, despite some increase in credit risk, banking sector demonstrated improved profitability and enhanced resilience.

The Non-performing loans ratio increased from 8.6 percent standing by the end of 2019 to 9.7 percent at June 30, 2020. However, net NPLs to loans ratio, which was a better measure of credit risk, increased only marginally from 1.7% to 1.9%.

The earnings marked visible improvement as profitability jumped by 52 percent on year-on-year basis. This improvement resulted from higher interest income, deceleration in interest expenses and rise in non-interest income. With better profitability, the soundness of the banking sector further strengthened as Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 18.7 percent in June 2020 from 17 percent of December 2019.

The review also included the results of the 6th wave of SBP's Systemic Risk Survey conducted in July-August 2020, which represented the views of the market participants. The survey results indicated that at present and for the next six months the respondents considered global risks and domestic macroeconomic risks to be important. Notably, the policy measures taken by SBP to mitigate the implications of COVID-19 had been very well received by the stakeholders.

The report is accessible at URL: https://www.sbp.org.pk/publications/HPR/H1CY20.pdf