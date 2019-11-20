UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Banking System To Enhance Trade Between Pakistan,Russia'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

'Banking system to enhance trade between Pakistan,Russia'

A reliable and mutually acceptable banking system was imperative to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A reliable and mutually acceptable banking system was imperative to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia.

This was said by Mr Yury M Kozlov, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation, during a meeting with Rana Sikandar Azam, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday.

He said a display centre had been set up in Moscow where exporters of Faisalabad could also display their textile related products.

He asked the FCCI president to arrange a trade delegation for Moscow to interact with their Russian counterparts. He said that a meeting of Pakistan-Russian Inter Trade Communion was scheduled to be held during the next month and businessmen from Faisalabad should also submit their viable proposals about trade ties between the two countries.

He said that Russia had undertaken many mega projects in Pakistan, including the Pakistan Steel Mills and Guddo Power Plant.

He also mentioned an exhibition held in Moscow the last year and said that 250 Russian companies had participated in it.

He welcomed a proposal to make trade between two countries in Ruble and Pak Rupee instead of in Dollars.

Earlier, FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam, in his welcome address, said that trade volume between two course was limited only due to lack of proper banking channels and:" We should develop mutually acceptable and reliable banking system to grow trade between the two countries." Later, Mr Yury presented some CDs and minutes of the fifth session of the Russian-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economics, Scientific and Technological Cooperation to Rana Sikandar Azam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Moscow Russia Chamber Commerce Textile From Industry

Recent Stories

Pavilion being prepared for exhibition of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addresses convoc ..

2 minutes ago

Four former PHA officials booked on corruption cha ..

2 minutes ago

894 children martyr by Indian troops in IOK

2 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption arrests builder mafia absconder, c ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov, N. Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss R ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.