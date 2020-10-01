UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banking Transparency Vital To End Consumers' Exploitation: President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Banking transparency vital to end consumers' exploitation: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said procedural transparency in the banking sector was important to keep a control on financial exploitation of consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said procedural transparency in the banking sector was important to keep a control on financial exploitation of consumers.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) here, the president urged the banks to adopt such a pattern to effectively address the grievances of consumers in case of disputes.

He said the Banking Mohtasib was playing an important role in mediating between two parties, i.e. banks and consumers, to arrive at an amicable and acceptable solution.

He stressed creating awareness among the consumers about the role of Banking Mohtasib.

Dr Alvi said the use of information technology had given the banking sector a new dimension, that also required an appropriate system in place to cope with complaints of the consumers.

He termed Riba another form of exploitation and emphasized on finding solutions through proactive planning and improved link between the financial service providers and the consumers.

He said the increase in number of complaints received by the Banking Mohtasib was the trust reposed by consumers in the institution.

President Alvi recalled that as a parliamentarian, he worked on alternate dispute resolution as a mean to discourage litigation among parties. Such a method was a worldwide trusted way to resolve disputes in order to avoid difficulties related to gathering of legal proofs.

He stressed the need for ensuring dispensation of speedy justice by the relevant departments of Ombudsman.

He gave reference of an appeal received from a widow through the Federal Ombudsman on a pending matter since 2006, where he directed for compensation of money along with interest of previous years as well.

He urged the workers of Banking Mohtasib to fulfill their duties considering it a noble job of public welfare.

President Alvi called upon the banking sector to adopt an inclusive approach towards women and disabled persons in providing employment opportunities.

The seminar was attended by members of banking and corporate sectors, and financial experts.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Job Money Women From Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

11 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

26 minutes ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

41 minutes ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

56 minutes ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

Police bust gang of inter-provincial bike snatcher ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.