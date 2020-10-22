UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Brief PM As How Can Poor Get Loan Easily To Build Own Homes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:31 PM

Banks brief PM as how can poor get loan easily to build own homes

The PM has directed the banks to provide loans to poor by taking care of their self-esteem.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Heads of number of banks informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about provision of loans for poor people under Naya Pakistan Housing programme, the sources said.

They said that the heads of the banks assured the PM that construction sector would be promoted and facilitated and poor people would supported to build their own houses.

According to Radio Pakistan, the heads of banks paid rich tribute to the Prime Minister and government's economic teams for taking steps to facilitate the business community and banks in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was apprized that technology was being used to reduce the time period in the process of provision of loans to verify antecedents of the borrowers.

Heads of National Bank, Allied Bank, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Bank and the Bank of Punjab were present there.

The PM was told that the process for acquisition of loans was made simple and separate desks were established in bank branches.

The sources said that the PM was briefed that Private Banks would provide loans under Islamic and traditional banking facilities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that the poor should be facilitated in availing loans from banks, while taking care of their self-esteem.

The PM asked all the provinces to massively use online portal to make the loan approval process transparent and prompt.

Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir also briefed the meeting about provision of loans to the poor and the middle class on easy installments. The Prime Minister was informed that more private banks would also start provision of loans soon.

Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the meeting that an online portal for construction and builders has been launched. As many as 6,694 applications were received so far and 54 percent of them approved, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Technology Business Poor Punjab Naya Pakistan Bank Bank Al-Habib Bank Of Punjab All From Government Habib Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai-Manila seat sale for as low as AED200 ahead ..

56 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

18 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

33 minutes ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform ..

2 minutes ago

American Airlines reports $2.4 bln loss in Q3

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.