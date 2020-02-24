Banks directed to start collecting hajj applications from Feb 25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks to start receiving Hajj applications from Tuesday (February 25) till March 6.

A Spokesman ministry of religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique said in a statement that the banks would receive applications for 11 consecutive days including close holidays on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate intending pilgrims.

The ministry on Saturday had barred the designated branches of thirteen scheduled banks from receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme from February 24 to March 4.