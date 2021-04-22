UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Extending The Loan To The Poor Fishermen Are In Fact Contributing To The National Development: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:29 PM

Banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen are in fact contributing to the national development: Prime Minister

The prime minister said the corruption was another reason behind the sufferings of fishermen and thanked the banks, who had come up to support the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The prime minister said the corruption was another reason behind the sufferings of fishermen and thanked the banks, who had come up to support the sector.

Calling them the engine of growth, he said the banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen were in fact contributing to the national development.

The loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said, would help upgrade the business of fishermen by enabling them to purchase and utilizing the modern equipment.

The prime minister said the country was rich with immense potential in fishery, tourism and agriculture. The olive revolution initiated by the incumbent government would change the lives of the people.

Moreover, the government was also focusing on the cultivation of avocado and saffron to enhance the country's exports and improving the nutrition of the people, he added.

In wake of the complaints, the prime minister again emphasized the banks' managements to train their staffers to facilitate and expedite the process of housing or business loans under the government's schemes as they were not in the habit of dealing with such process.

He said the pollution was another major issue faced by the cities due to their unplanned growth.

Due to the very reasons, the government had planned Ravi City in Lahore and Bundal Island Project in Sindh to promote the vertical buildings.

He said the haphazard growth of cities also made it difficult for the civic agencies to provide utility services to the residents. Besides, the ill-planned growth of cities was also eating up the cultivable land, he added.

The prime minister said the Federal Government would try to convince the Sindh Government, that had withdrawn the non-objection certificate (NoC) issued to the former for the development of Bundal Island project which also consisted of plants to treat sea water.

Similarly, the Ravi City project also featured the plantation of around 70,000 trees, besides the development of 50 Miyawaki forest sites being developed by the government.

He said the previous government's inability to execute any housing projects for the poor led to the mushroom growth of the slums over 40 percent of Karachi city.

However, the incumbent government would come up with a plan to provide better housing facilities for the slum dwellers.

Related Topics

Karachi Poor Water Government Housing

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from India

2 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Says Plans Agreed for Joint Manufacturing Insp ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Ambassador calls on Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

3 minutes ago

Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi grieve over Quetta blast ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar meets CM Buzdar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.