Banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen are in fact contributing to the national development: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The prime minister said the corruption was another reason behind the sufferings of fishermen and thanked the banks, who had come up to support the sector.

Calling them the engine of growth, he said the banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen were in fact contributing to the national development.

The loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said, would help upgrade the business of fishermen by enabling them to purchase and utilizing the modern equipment.

The prime minister said the country was rich with immense potential in fishery, tourism and agriculture. The olive revolution initiated by the incumbent government would change the lives of the people.

Moreover, the government was also focusing on the cultivation of avocado and saffron to enhance the country's exports and improving the nutrition of the people, he added.

In wake of the complaints, the prime minister again emphasized the banks' managements to train their staffers to facilitate and expedite the process of housing or business loans under the government's schemes as they were not in the habit of dealing with such process.

He said the pollution was another major issue faced by the cities due to their unplanned growth.

Due to the very reasons, the government had planned Ravi City in Lahore and Bundal Island Project in Sindh to promote the vertical buildings.

He said the haphazard growth of cities also made it difficult for the civic agencies to provide utility services to the residents. Besides, the ill-planned growth of cities was also eating up the cultivable land, he added.

The prime minister said the Federal Government would try to convince the Sindh Government, that had withdrawn the non-objection certificate (NoC) issued to the former for the development of Bundal Island project which also consisted of plants to treat sea water.

Similarly, the Ravi City project also featured the plantation of around 70,000 trees, besides the development of 50 Miyawaki forest sites being developed by the government.

He said the previous government's inability to execute any housing projects for the poor led to the mushroom growth of the slums over 40 percent of Karachi city.

However, the incumbent government would come up with a plan to provide better housing facilities for the slum dwellers.