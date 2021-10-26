Banks fined for violating obligatory vaccination regime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) teams along with Magistrate Rawalpindi City on Tuesday imposed heavy fines to various banks of commercial area, 6th road, chandni choke and surroundings for violating obligatory vaccination regime

The teams checked vaccination status of staff and customers of banks, Cash & Carries, Shopping Malls, restaurants, hotels and shops in the markets.

On the spot, the NCOC and District Administration teams sealed and imposed heavy fines on various Cash & Carries, restaurants, shopping malls and other shops in market for accommodating nonvaccinated customers and staff.

Single shot of Cansino vaccine was also injected to the staff of banks, cash & carries, restaurants and shopping malls and the customers as well.