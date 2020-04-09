UrduPoint.com
Banks Managers Asked To Ensure Sanitizers In ATMs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

The district administration Upper Chitral has directed banks managers to ensure sanitizers in ATMs machines to counter threats of coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Upper Chitral has directed banks managers to ensure sanitizers in ATMs machines to counter threats of coronavirus spread.

Upon directions of Shah Saud, Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Muhammad Irfanud Din, Additional DC Upper Chitral along with Mukaram Khan, Additional AC Mulkhow, Torkhow�and Tehsildar Mastu�Mastu carried out detailed inspections of ATMs machines in different banks in the wake of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They expressed concerns over non-availability of sanitizers in ATMs booths and directed all the concerned mangers to ensure sanitizers in each ATMs in line with the government's instructions.

The officials also carried out inspection of various medical and general stores to check quality of masks and sanitizers besides prices of daily use commodities.

During inspections, masks and sanitizers samples were collected and concerned owners were directed to ensure quality of sanitizers and masks in markets for people consumers.

They said price hike and hoarding of commodities were unacceptable and warned shopkeepers of taking strict action against violators.�

