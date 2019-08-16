UrduPoint.com
Banks Reopened After Eid Ul Azha Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

Banks reopened after Eid ul Azha holidays

All the scheduled banks and financial institutions reopened on Friday after four days Eid ul Azha holidays

Islamabad/Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) All the scheduled banks and financial institutions reopened on Friday after four days Eid ul Azha holidays.However Currency transactions remained slow paced in these institutions.

On the other hand all the banks and financial institutions have been decided to be kept open on Saturday in Lahore to facilitate the citizens.

