Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting on May 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The designated branches of 14 scheduled banks have started receiving Government Scheme Hajj applications from Monday.

According to an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the applicants were required to deposit a token money of Rs 50,000. The online Hajj applications for Government scheme were being received from May 2 and the process would continue till May 13. While group based Hajj balloting for declaring successful Hajj aspirants would be conducted on May 15.

Hajj expenses this year might be around Rs 0.7m to 1m, he said adding that Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with a 40% share of the government scheme and 60% private scheme.

A Government Scheme Hajj aspirant must submit his machine readable passport (valid up to Jan 5, 2023), valid Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and vaccination and medical certificate along with the application.

Govt Scheme Hajj package had not yet been announced. It could cost from around Rs 700,000 to rupees one million.

Allotting quota to Hajj Group Organisers (HGO) has not yet been decided as the ministry has advised HGOs not to start hajj bookings without its permission.

According to one estimate, private hajj expenses could exceed Rs 1.4 million.