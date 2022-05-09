UrduPoint.com

Banks Start Receiving Hajj Applications, Balloting On May 15

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting on May 15

The designated branches of 14 scheduled banks have started receiving Government Scheme Hajj applications from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The designated branches of 14 scheduled banks have started receiving Government Scheme Hajj applications from Monday.

According to an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the applicants were required to deposit a token money of Rs 50,000. The online Hajj applications for Government scheme were being received from May 2 and the process would continue till May 13. While group based Hajj balloting for declaring successful Hajj aspirants would be conducted on May 15.

Hajj expenses this year might be around Rs 0.7m to 1m, he said adding that Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with a 40% share of the government scheme and 60% private scheme.

A Government Scheme Hajj aspirant must submit his machine readable passport (valid up to Jan 5, 2023), valid Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and vaccination and medical certificate along with the application.

Govt Scheme Hajj package had not yet been announced. It could cost from around Rs 700,000 to rupees one million.

Allotting quota to Hajj Group Organisers (HGO) has not yet been decided as the ministry has advised HGOs not to start hajj bookings without its permission.

According to one estimate, private hajj expenses could exceed Rs 1.4 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Money May From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

17 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Vic ..

Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Victory Day - City Administration

20 seconds ago
 Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

22 seconds ago
 Minister promises to resolve tractor industry's is ..

Minister promises to resolve tractor industry's issues

24 seconds ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes acade ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes academy to prepare students for com ..

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, dire ..

Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, directs to remove encroachments

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.