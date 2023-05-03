The banks operating accounts of railways retired employees on Wednesday stopped payments of 17,000 pensioners over non-submission of the required documents of periodical verification for the continued banking services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):The banks operating accounts of railways retired employees on Wednesday stopped payments of 17,000 pensioners over non-submission of the required documents of periodical verification for the continued banking services.

According to a Spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the department has urged the pensioners to submit the relevant documents/certificates to the banks at the earliest so that their banking services could be restored.

He clarified that the banks took this action to stop the pensions of only those pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificate, no-marriage certificate (mandatory for widows of retired employees) and biometric verification.

According to the rules and regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan, the spokesman said that pensioners were required to submit their data to the banks twice a year in March and September.