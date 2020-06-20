Banks to observe extended hours on June 30 for collection of government receipts, duties

In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours June 30 till 7 p.m. for cheques collection and 10 p.m. for cash counters, in this regard a special clearing has been arranged at 7 p.m. on the same day by the NIFT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours June 30 till 7 p.

m. for cheques collection and 10 p.m. for cash counters, in this regard a special clearing has been arranged at 7 p.m. on the same day by the NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on June 30 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions.