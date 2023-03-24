Banks to remain open for collecting Hajj applications on weekend: Ministry

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday informed that the fourteen designated banks collecting Hajj applications across the country would remain open on weekend - Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th March

The Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP that it was decided due to the paucity of time and due to a large number of people who intended to submit their Hajj applications and dues in the banks during their off days.

It would also help overseas Pakistanis applying for Sponsorship Hajj Scheme as it was taking almost two to three business days to transfer funds from abroad in the foreign currency account of the religious affairs ministry, he added.

He said responding to the ministry's letter, the State Bank of Pakistan had advised the designated financial institutions to remain open from 0900 hours to 1400 hours on this particular weekend for smooth sailing of Hajj operation.

Informing about Hajj application receipts, Umar Butt said the ministry had received more than 26,000 applications by March 22. Under the sponsorship scheme, the applicants seeking foreign exchange from abroad had increased to more than 2,000, he added.

He said overseas Pakistanis could also submit a health certificate issued from abroad in the bank while in case of difficulty, they could submit an affidavit in the bank on a plain paper that they were in good health condition and after reaching Pakistan, they would furnish a medical fitness certificate and submit it to the bank before their Hajj flight.

He further said those applicants who had not yet received the Corona vaccine, could also submit the Hajj application but after receiving the first dose of one of the Saudi-approved vaccines.

However, they would have the full dose of the vaccine and submit the certificate to the banks before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

Apart from National Database and Registration Authority, a foreign vaccine certificate would also be acceptable, he maintained.

Umar Butt made it clear that it was not necessary for the person sending sponsorship to have a blood relation with the pilgrim.

However, it was essential to send the name, computerized national identity card number, and contact number of the pilgrim along with the money, he added.

He said for the further convenience of Hajj applicants, the easy account limit had been increased from Rs 1 million to Rs 1.5 million.

He said the fortunate pilgrims would have to buy the Qurbani coupon themselves in Saudi Arabia and in this regard. The amount of Qurbani coupon could be from SAR 700 to SAR 1000, he added.

Umar Butt said that overseas applicants of regular scheme should submit their Hajj applications in the bank through their nominated person here in Pakistan, adding that in order to receive the possible savings in the package, it would be necessary to open a bank account after arriving in Pakistan.

The intending pilgrims would be issued other instructions and be apprised about the timing for biometric and passport submission in due course of time, he said, adding that all existing terms and conditions would remain intact.