Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj forms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):For facilitating intending pilgrims in submission of application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday ( 29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2020, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has authorized 13 banks ( National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank and Meezan Bank) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020 from Feb.25 to March 06 2020, said SBP statement here on Monday.