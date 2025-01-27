Banks Urged To Halt Branch Closures In Sindh’s Smaller Cities
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 07:34 PM
Senator Dost Ali Jeesar raised concerns in the Senate on Monday here about the growing trend of transferring bank branches from small cities in Sindh to larger urban centers, calling it a move that undermines the economic prospects of smaller towns
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Senator Dost Ali Jeesar raised concerns in the Senate on Monday here about the growing trend of transferring bank branches from small cities in Sindh to larger urban centers, calling it a move that undermines the economic prospects of smaller towns.
Speaking on a point of public importance, the Dost Ali highlighted that key business hubs like Razaqabad and Dadu district had seen profitable bank branches relocated despite their significant role in facilitating local commerce. "If this trend continues, these towns will be left with no banks. All operations will shift to major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, depriving small cities of opportunities for business and banking services," he warned.
Senator Dost Ali stressed that such closures would hinder economic activities in these areas and urged the authorities to halt the process. "Even branches operating at a profit are being shifted. Licenses must come with conditions preventing unnecessary relocations," the senator added.
Responding to the concerns, Minister for Finance Senator Aurangzeb Khan assured that the government would take up the matter with the State Bank of Pakistan. "Currently, there are around 30 to 32 commercial banks in the country. These banks regularly assess their branch networks, making decisions based on factors such as high concentration of branches in a single area," he said.
Aurangzeb further explained that the banking sector is shifting towards digital and branchless banking to enhance accessibility. "With advancements in mobile apps and digital banking, many transactions can now be conducted without visiting physical branches. Agent networks, including local grocery stores offering easy account openings and transactions, are emerging as alternatives to brick-and-mortar branches," the minister explained.
He also assured the Senate that he would personally convey the senator’s concerns to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and discuss the issue to address the matter appropriately.
Recent Stories
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person
DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Ara ..
IFZA, RAKBANK join forces to empower businesses with tailored banking solutions
Dubai Municipality plants 216,500 new trees in 2024
SDPI hosts Electric Vehicle Summit 2025
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership, people, residents on 'Year of C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities4 minutes ago
-
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado2 seconds ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person5 seconds ago
-
Grand wedding ceremony held under Dhi Rani program28 minutes ago
-
KP EPC forms panel to propose changes in curriculum28 minutes ago
-
Experts stress need for Community-Based Research to address decline in onion production28 minutes ago
-
Contacts, negotiations among parties spirit of democracy: PM28 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari28 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to pay educational fees of deserving students28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road upgradation project38 minutes ago
-
RPO urges citizens to get driving licence, follow traffic rules38 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes five child beggars into custody38 minutes ago