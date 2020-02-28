Banks will continue to receive Hajj applications on Saturday, Sunday

Ministry for Religious Affairs has said that Hajj applications will continue to be received on Saturday and Sunday.In a statement, the Spokesperson of the Ministry said that about forty thousand Hajj applications have been received by thirteen nominated banks across the country so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Ministry for Religious Affairs has said that Hajj applications will continue to be received on Saturday and Sunday.In a statement, the Spokesperson of the Ministry said that about forty thousand Hajj applications have been received by thirteen nominated banks across the country so far.The process of receiving the Hajj applications from the intending pilgrims will continue till 6th of the next month.