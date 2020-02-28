UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Will Continue To Receive Hajj Applications On Saturday, Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:52 PM

Banks will continue to receive Hajj applications on Saturday, Sunday

Ministry for Religious Affairs has said that Hajj applications will continue to be received on Saturday and Sunday.In a statement, the Spokesperson of the Ministry said that about forty thousand Hajj applications have been received by thirteen nominated banks across the country so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Ministry for Religious Affairs has said that Hajj applications will continue to be received on Saturday and Sunday.In a statement, the Spokesperson of the Ministry said that about forty thousand Hajj applications have been received by thirteen nominated banks across the country so far.The process of receiving the Hajj applications from the intending pilgrims will continue till 6th of the next month.

Related Topics

Hajj Sunday From

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

5 minutes ago

Increased exposure to ozone may increase the risk ..

3 minutes ago

Even a brief introduction to meditation can ease p ..

3 minutes ago

What to know about coronaviruses

3 minutes ago

Islamabad, Rawalpindi receive intermittent rain

1 minute ago

We welcome US-Taliban deal: Firdous Ashiq Awan

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.