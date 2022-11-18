Banned conventional disposable syringes seized at Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Drug inspector Sajid on Friday conducted a raid and seized huge quantities of banned conventional disposable syringes from premises at Serai Nourang.

According to the health department, the action was taken on the basis of source-based information in line with the directives of deputy commissioner.

The drug inspector also recovered the same conventional disposable syringes from a vehicle that was carrying the same from Serai Naurang to supply them to medical stores in Lakki Marwat as well.

Separately, two medical stores were charged for operating without a drug sales license and selling controlled drugs without a warranty.

The drug inspector also collected two drug samples for testing and re-analysis.

He said that the district administration was committed to ensuring quality medicines in the city and in this regard no compromise would be made.

He also directed the retailers to ensure purchasing of medicines from authorized distributors.