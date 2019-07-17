UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banned JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed Arrested In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Banned JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed arrested in Lahore

Counter Terrorism Department has arrested Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) banned outfit Chief Hafiz Saeed.According to CTD spokesperson, banned outfit (JuD) Chief has been arrested

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Counter Terrorism Department has arrested Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) banned outfit Chief Hafiz Saeed.According to CTD spokesperson, banned outfit (JuD) Chief has been arrested.Hafiz Saeed was going to Gujranwala from Lahore.Government had imposed a ban upon Jamaat u Dawa and Falah e Insaniyat foundations while on July 1st government had registered cases against Hafiz Saeed and his 6 other associates being chief of Lashkar e Taiba and their alleged involvement in terror related activities.

.Hafiz Saeed has been alleged of collecting funds for financial aid of terrorists and promoting terrorism.

Hafiz Saeed had approached the Lahore High court over cases of terrorism against him.Petitioner in the petition took the plea that all the FIRS registered against him should be revoked as he has no relation with Lashkar e Tayyaba.He has no relation with Al Qaeda or any such organization and he is also not involved in any anti State activity.Statement of Indian lobby regarding involvement of Hafiz Saeed in Mumbai Attacks is contrary to facts.It is vital o mention here that Hafiz Saeed was also arrested several times before but no evidence could be presented against him in the court that's why court has issued orders of his release several times.

Related Topics

India Al Qaeda Lahore Mumbai Lashkar E Taiba Gujranwala July All From Government Court

Recent Stories

This is what PM Imran is reading these days

2 minutes ago

Inzamam-ul-Haq not to seek extension to his contra ..

9 minutes ago

Thieves put elfy in ATM machine in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mo ..

20 minutes ago

DMCC introduces dual licensing scheme by partnerin ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stockpiles fall

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.