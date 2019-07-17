Banned JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Counter Terrorism Department has arrested Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) banned outfit Chief Hafiz Saeed.According to CTD spokesperson, banned outfit (JuD) Chief has been arrested

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Counter Terrorism Department has arrested Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) banned outfit Chief Hafiz Saeed.According to CTD spokesperson, banned outfit (JuD) Chief has been arrested.Hafiz Saeed was going to Gujranwala from Lahore.Government had imposed a ban upon Jamaat u Dawa and Falah e Insaniyat foundations while on July 1st government had registered cases against Hafiz Saeed and his 6 other associates being chief of Lashkar e Taiba and their alleged involvement in terror related activities.

.Hafiz Saeed has been alleged of collecting funds for financial aid of terrorists and promoting terrorism.

Hafiz Saeed had approached the Lahore High court over cases of terrorism against him.Petitioner in the petition took the plea that all the FIRS registered against him should be revoked as he has no relation with Lashkar e Tayyaba.He has no relation with Al Qaeda or any such organization and he is also not involved in any anti State activity.Statement of Indian lobby regarding involvement of Hafiz Saeed in Mumbai Attacks is contrary to facts.It is vital o mention here that Hafiz Saeed was also arrested several times before but no evidence could be presented against him in the court that's why court has issued orders of his release several times.