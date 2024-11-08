Banned Outfit Member Surrenders, Condemns Militant Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) In a significant development, Talat Aziz, a former member of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), on Friday announced to abandon militancy and join the national mainstream, stating that "the state aims to make us responsible citizens, while terrorists mislead innocent Blyouth and use them against the state for their own ulterior motives."
Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Aziz revealed he encountered another young man in the mountains whose image was once displayed at rallies by the Baloch Solidarity Committee.
Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Counter Terrorism Department DIG Aitezaz Ahmad Goraya, and Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind were also present on the occasion.
Aziz shared details of his journey, recounting that he initially received his education in Quetta before attending college in Sibi and later securing a scholarship to study political science at Punjab University, where he was in his third semester.
He mentioned that during his time at Punjab University, he became acquainted with some students affiliated with the Baloch Council who persuaded him to join the banned organization and eventually led him to the mountains. After experiencing the situation there, he realized he had made a wrong choice and ultimately fled.
He expressed his commitment to living as a Pakistani, emphasizing, "I am a Pakistani and want to remain one.
" He added that he had met a young man in the mountains whose image was previously displayed in protests by the Baloch Solidarity Committee.
Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran condemned terrorism, noting that the government of Balochistan has allocated an unprecedented educational budget to open doors for the youth of Balochistan, even to prestigious institutions worldwide. Khetran described the state as a nurturing force, aiming to bring youth closer to the nation.
DIG CTD Aitezaz Ahmad Goraya recounted a recent terrorist attack on the National Highway (N-70) in Musa Khel, where 22 innocent people were martyred. He stated that following the incident, joint operations by the CTD, police, levies, and other agencies resulted in the killing of three BLA members and the arrest of two others.
Investigations are ongoing, and the arrested members are being questioned, with further operations underway in Duki, Loralai, and surrounding areas. Goraya pointed out that those involved in the Musa Khel attack also engaged in extortion in Duki, using women and children as shields.
Government spokesperson Shahid Rind highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial government has devised an action plan focusing on improving educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and governance in Balochistan.
