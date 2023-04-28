Banned outfits fund raiser arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have nabbed four accused involved in fund raising for banned organizations.

The accused were arrested on a tip-off from different areas of the city, according to spokesman for CTD.

The funds collected for the proscribed outfits were said to be used in terrorist activities in the megalopolis.

Arrested were identified as Rahim-ul-Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdullah alias Farooq and Tanveer Nadeem alias Naveed.

During preliminary investigations, they confessed to doing fund raising for the banned organizations on the instructions of their central command.

The CTD also recovered donation books and cash from the possession of the arrested.

Cases had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were initiated.