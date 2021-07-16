UrduPoint.com
Banned Outfits Not Allowed To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals On Eid-ul-Adha

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Banned outfits not allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Banned outfits would not be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul -Adha besides the Home Department of Punjab Government has also banned the collection of the hides by NGOs without the approval of the competent authority.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi had announced July 10 as last date to submit applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals. The administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without permission of the authorities concerned.

The charity organizations were directed to submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for permission letter by July 10.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without NoC would be treated as offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

At least 85 prescribed organizations and banned outfits were on the radar of the Punjab Home Department for hide collection ban. Some 11 sub-organizations have also been included in the proscribed list.

The home department had sent letters to all district commissioners, including Rawalipindi's to strictly stop members of these banned outfits from collecting hides for raising funds. The collection activity by an individual or organization would be subject to permission from the DC.

Punjab Home Department has directed the law enforcement agencies to remain alert during Eid-ul-Adha. The authorities have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the outfits that were either banned or put under surveillance. The police would also form teams tasked to ensure that members of banned organizations could not collect animal hides on Eid-ul-Adha this year.

