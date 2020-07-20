Banned outfits not allowed to collect hides on Eid: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq announced that only registered welfare Organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals where banned outfits would not be permitted to do so

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq announced that only registered welfare Organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals where banned outfits would not be permitted to do so.

He said that Municipal Corporation(MC) staffers have been deputed to ensure Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) in 26 make shift cattle markets set up for selling sacrificial animals across the division.

The Commissioner expressed these views during visit to review arrangements for the markets here on Monday.

Mr Haq informed all these sale pints have been set up in areas outside city adding that there is ban on sale and purchase of the animal within the city.

No citizen will be served without mask in the markets, the Commissioner said adding that Punjab govt had issued SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha.

Elderly and kids are not allowed to visit the markets, Mr Haq maintained urging people to use light dress during purchasing of animals.

The Commissioner was briefed that cattle owners bring animals to market on first of Zilhag.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in the markets.

MD cattle market, AC Saddar and other official accompanied the Commissioner.