UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banned Outfits Not Allowed To Collect Hides On Eid: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:51 PM

Banned outfits not allowed to collect hides on Eid: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq announced that only registered welfare Organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals where banned outfits would not be permitted to do so

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq announced that only registered welfare Organizations would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals where banned outfits would not be permitted to do so.

He said that Municipal Corporation(MC) staffers have been deputed to ensure Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) in 26 make shift cattle markets set up for selling sacrificial animals across the division.

The Commissioner expressed these views during visit to review arrangements for the markets here on Monday.

Mr Haq informed all these sale pints have been set up in areas outside city adding that there is ban on sale and purchase of the animal within the city.

No citizen will be served without mask in the markets, the Commissioner said adding that Punjab govt had issued SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha.

Elderly and kids are not allowed to visit the markets, Mr Haq maintained urging people to use light dress during purchasing of animals.

The Commissioner was briefed that cattle owners bring animals to market on first of Zilhag.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in the markets.

MD cattle market, AC Saddar and other official accompanied the Commissioner.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit Sale Saddar Market All Government

Recent Stories

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

39 seconds ago

Abid Ali injury update

7 minutes ago

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

12 minutes ago

Government response to Covid-19 sloppy

14 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in T ..

17 minutes ago

At the Conference on Emergencies Jurisprudence: Al ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.