Banned outfits not to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Banned organizations will not be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha while individuals and other organizations could do the same after getting permission from the Deputy Commissioner.

According to details, the Punjab Home Department has directed the law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that the banned organizations might not collect hides of sacrificial animal on Eid-ul-Azha.

The authorities concerned have been directed to thoroughly check the violators. A total of 82 organizations were banned or put under surveillance in the province.

The faithfuls sacrifice their animals on Eid-ul-Azha and in a spirit of charity, donate the hides of the sacrificial animals to various organizations collecting the hides.

The various religious seminaries and charity organizations try to collect maximum hides because it is a lucrative multi-million-rupee business.

The hides are sold to tanneries which willingly take the raw hides, process them into fine leather and sell them on to factories producing leather goods, shoes, bags, coats and other garments, which have a great demand in the fashion industry, domestic and international markets.

Additionally, hide collection is a money-spinning business worth billions of rupees through exports.

The activists of political and religious parties, including banned organizations, do whatever it takes to ensure they fetch the maximum number of hides to earn profit.

The organizations which have been banned by the government, endeavour to collect these lucrative hides for their coffers and pursue their illegal activities. Notably, in big cities, various banned outfits had changed their Names and set up charities to continue collection of hides, putting up banners and posters, appealing for hide donations from public but the citizens should give hides to poor masses, needy orphans, widows, other deserving persons and registered madaras.

The police will also form teams tasked to ensure that members of banned organizations could not collect animal hides on Eid ul Azha.