LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :An alleged terrorist belonging to a banned organisation was arrested from near Railway Station here, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday.

The CTD sources said the alleged terrorist was identified as Liaquat.

A suicide jacket and a grenade were allegedly recovered from him.

The sources said the terrorist was waiting for a fellow suicide bomber, as they wanted to target sensitive installations.

The accused has been shifted to an unknown location for investigation while a search operation has also been launched to find out his accomplice.