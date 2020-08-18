UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banned Outfit's Terrorist Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Banned outfit's terrorist arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :An alleged terrorist belonging to a banned organisation was arrested from near Railway Station here, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday.

The CTD sources said the alleged terrorist was identified as Liaquat.

A suicide jacket and a grenade were allegedly recovered from him.

The sources said the terrorist was waiting for a fellow suicide bomber, as they wanted to target sensitive installations.

The accused has been shifted to an unknown location for investigation while a search operation has also been launched to find out his accomplice.

Related Topics

Terrorist Suicide From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

5 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

39 minutes ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

44 minutes ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.