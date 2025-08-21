Open Menu

Banned Polythene Shopping Bags Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The environment protection department on Thursday

seized shopping bags of prohibited thickness from

various localities.

According to district officer environment Usama Majid,

the EPA team inspected shops in Lorry Adda and Mohallah

Bakhshupura and seized 30 kg banned polythene bags.

Further action was underway.

