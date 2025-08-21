Banned Polythene Shopping Bags Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The environment protection department on Thursday
seized shopping bags of prohibited thickness from
various localities.
According to district officer environment Usama Majid,
the EPA team inspected shops in Lorry Adda and Mohallah
Bakhshupura and seized 30 kg banned polythene bags.
Further action was underway.
