Banners Against Rana Sanaullah Surface In Faisalabad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:27 AM

The banners have been placed ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s rally.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) The locals have placed banners against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA and former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad.

The banners had slogans like ‘Corrupt politicians and drug peddlers’ confluence not acceptable’.

The PML-N showed off its political power in Faisalabad yesterday. According to the media reports, Maryam Nawaz visited Faisalabad yesterday

On her arrival, Shoaib Idress, MPA of PML-N showered the Dollars at her. Citizens present there remained busy in collecting up the dollars. It is said that the dollars of about 30 lacs were showered at Maryam Nawaz in Faisalabad.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

A judicial magistrate last week extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA and former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case till July 29.

