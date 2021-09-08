UrduPoint.com

Banners Displayed For Awareness About Corona Vaccination

Wed 08th September 2021

Banners displayed for awareness about corona vaccination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of banners inscribed with awareness information about corona vaccination have been displayed in various parts of Faisalabad Tehsil Sadr on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr, Umar Maqbool supervised the banner displaying process and said that vaccination against COVID-19 was imperative for safety and protection from the deadly virus.

He said the government had also decided to start vaccination of all people above 17 years of age including students and in this connection, all necessary arrangements had been completed to start vaccination of students in their schools.

He said that a large number of corona awareness banners had been displayed in various parts of the Tehsil including buildings of government offices in Dijkot City, 79-Adda, Tandlianwala Road, Sammundri Road, etc.

He appealed to the general public to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible becausethe government had set deadline for first jab of vaccine upto September 15 and second doseupto October 15, 2021.

