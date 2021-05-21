UrduPoint.com
Banners Displayed In Islamabad To Pay Tribute To Prominent Hurriyat Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:55 PM

Banners were displayed in Islamabad on Friday to pay tribute to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone on the occasion of their martyrdom anniversaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Banners were displayed in Islamabad on Friday to pay tribute to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone on the occasion of their martyrdom anniversaries.

Some posters had the pictures of other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Shaheed, and Masarrat Aalam Butt.

The slogans imprinted were "The day to pay tributes to brave Kashmiris", "IIOJK is an open prison under atrocious Indian army", "Kashmiris will not allow anyone to betray the blood of Kashmiri martyrs", "Stop killing in Kashmir" and "Kashmiris are determined to accomplish martyrs' mission, come what may.

"Other banners were depicting the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be mention here that Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on May 21,1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

