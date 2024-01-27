Banners Violating Election Rules Removed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Monitoring Officer (MO) Muhammed Pervaiz Ranjha inspected his constituency under the direction of District Managing Officer (DMO) Narowal Muhammad Saleem.
Monitoring Officer of the constituency reviewed the posters, banners and hoardings set up by the candidates participating in the election campaign at various places.
He immediately removed, banners and boards for violating the code of conduct of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan by the candidates.
He said that on the instruction of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, SOPs of Election 2024 will be implemented at any cost and no candidate would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick emphasizes youth's vital role in technological innovation, economic progress3 minutes ago
-
Action against persons involved in disrupting peaceful environment13 minutes ago
-
Election fever grips Abbottabad: voters await change amidst challenges13 minutes ago
-
Over 3.1m voters to exercise their right to vote in Multan dist; says DC13 minutes ago
-
PPP launches website with election manifesto 202422 minutes ago
-
NDF starts voter’s education campaign for empowering first-time voting33 minutes ago
-
Kupwara Massacre victims' families still await justice 30 years on in IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure43 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to victims of Kupwara massacre53 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan remembered53 minutes ago
-
Sarwat Zahra’s poetry connected with soil, enriched with fragrance of land: Jami Chandio1 hour ago
-
Armed dacoits loot cash, other valuables from mobile shop1 hour ago