Banners violating election rules removed

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Monitoring Officer (MO) Muhammed Pervaiz Ranjha inspected his constituency under the direction of District Managing Officer (DMO) Narowal Muhammad Saleem.

Monitoring Officer of the constituency reviewed the posters, banners and hoardings set up by the candidates participating in the election campaign at various places.

He immediately removed, banners and boards for violating the code of conduct of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan by the candidates.

He said that on the instruction of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, SOPs of Election 2024 will be implemented at any cost and no candidate would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.