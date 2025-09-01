Banni Police arrest man for making fake emergency call on helpline 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Banni Police have arrested a man for making a bogus call on the emergency helpline 15.

According to police spokesman, the caller falsely reported that four men had snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint and fled away from the scene.

Police immediately reached the scene, but investigations revealed that the matter was actually a financial dispute between the parties. No incident of motorcycle snatching had taken place.

Police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

SP Rawal, Saad Arshad commended police team and warned that the emergency helpline 15 is a vital, to provide facility for citizens in emergencies, and strict action will be taken against those who misuse it.