Banni Police Arrest Two Suspected Dacoits After Encounter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

Banni police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits during an encounter

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Banni police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Banni police during snap checking of vehicles intercepted two suspected motorcycles near Sheikh Rashid Pulli, but the suspected dacoits opened fire on the police party. As a result, in cross firing, two suspected dacoits received bullet injuries and netted.

Police party shifted the injured dacoits to hospital for medical treatment while two others managed to escape from the scene. Police recovered weapons, a snatched motorcycle and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that the suspected dacoits had remained jail birds and challaned in different cases. They were allegedly involved in dacoities, street crimes and bike lifting cases.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Mazhar Iqbal said the suspected dacoits who managed to escape would also be sent behind the bars.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police party and appreciated performance of SP Rawal and Banni police.

