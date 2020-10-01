UrduPoint.com
Banning Electronic Media Can’t Silence Anyone, Says Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:07 PM

Banning electronic media can’t silence anyone, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz says people watch more if anything is banned  just because who is speaking is all that what matters the most.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that there was possibility of banning anything in Pakistan but banning electronic media could not silence anyone.

Maryam Nawaz said people would watch more if anything is banned.

“The thing is that who is speaking,” said Maryam Nawaz while responding to a follower on her Twitter Account.

A follower of Maryam Nawaz had questioned that why Nawaz Sharif’s speech to the PML-N’s Central Working Committee was being live telecast.

“Whether they are in search of any loose end in his speech so that they could ban his speeches on TVs?,” he asked.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif did his second address to his party leaders through a video link from London. He criticized the PTI government for poverty, rising inflation and falling local Currency as well the electoral system of the country.

