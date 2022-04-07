Bannu administration extends relief to masses

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Bannu is taking solid measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr Tayyab Hayat on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday paid a visit to fruit and vegetable market and determined prices of various commodities.

During the visit, he directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.