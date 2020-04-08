Bannu administration fines 20 shopkeepers for defying ban

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration of Bannu on Wednesday imposed fine on 20 shopkeepers for violating the government's ban which has been enforced to stop spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration of Bannu on Wednesday imposed fine on 20 shopkeepers for violating the government's ban which has been enforced to stop spread of coronavirus.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Khan visited to bazaar and fined 20 shopkeepers who had opened their outlets despite the ban on unnecessary shops and dispersed people.

During inspection, he also checked prices of essential commodities and directed people to stay at their homes and avoid going out unnecessarily in line with the officially prescribed precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He said that those shops that were disallowed to open under the government's orders should comply to avoid action against them including lockup punishment.

He urged people to cooperate with administration by religiously following precautionary measures to curb spread of coronavirus.