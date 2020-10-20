Bannu administration takes action against hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bannu division administration Monday came into action in line with the Prime Minister's vision to extend relief to the people through robust anti price-hike regime and streamlined price fixing mechanism.

To control artificial price-hike and hoarding, Bannu division administration took a lead role by streamlining bidding (Boli) mechanism in fruits and vegetable markets, expediting spot verification of essential commodities in open markets and implemented Govt's notified prices on ground.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Commissioner Bannu Division told APP on Tuesday that bidding process in vegetable and fruits markets started under supervision of officials of district administration to ensure quality edible commodities to people on Govt. notified prices at their doorsteps.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Shabir Khan inspected bidding process at fruits and vegetables market on October 18 and rationalized price fixation process besides ensuring implementation of Govt notified prices rate at union council, tehsil and district level.

To ensure price stability in the open markets, the Commissioner said a rigorous enforcement drive has been ensured wherein 15 persons were arrested for overcharging and were sent behind bars after test purchase.

Shaukat Yousafzai said inspections and monitoring of daily use commodities, fruits and vegetable markets continued in districts as per notified District Micro-Plan.

He said noose around profiteers, price hikers and hoarders were tightened in Bannu division and several violators were sent behind the bar.

Under the plan, the administration of Bannu division have launched massive crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price-hikers and arrested dozens of shopkeepers for overcharging, hoarding and imposed heavy fine against them. He said the action against price-hike has been initiated on the direction of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz.

More than 174 inspections were carried out, 330 shops examined and Rs 93,000 fine imposed besides 132 warning notices were issued. The process of confirmation of enforcement of notified prices continued and test purchase was conducted over 32 times in different times on October 18, 2020.

In addition to Bannu, he said, five inspections carried out in Lakki Marwat district where over 110 shops inspected and one shop sealed besides imposition of Rs7,000 fine against violators.

Similarly, 31 inspections made in North Waziristan tribal district encompassing 82 shops and one person arrested besides one shop sealed on October 18.