Bannu Airport to be developed following modern standards: Deputy Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani Tuesday visited Bannu Airport and inspected its various sections.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the operational matters of Bannu Airport. He was told that Bannu Airport remained closed for 20 years and steps were being taken to make it fully operational.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker said that funds would be released to enhance facilities in the airport and to address all the deficiencies. He said that Federal government was striving for facilitation of people living in southern districts.

He said that former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had given international status to Bannu Airport and added that airport would be developed keeping in view contemporary standards.