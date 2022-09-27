UrduPoint.com

Bannu Airport To Be Developed Following Modern Standards: Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Bannu Airport to be developed following modern standards: Deputy Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani Tuesday visited Bannu Airport and inspected its various sections.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the operational matters of Bannu Airport. He was told that Bannu Airport remained closed for 20 years and steps were being taken to make it fully operational.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker said that funds would be released to enhance facilities in the airport and to address all the deficiencies. He said that Federal government was striving for facilitation of people living in southern districts.

He said that former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had given international status to Bannu Airport and added that airport would be developed keeping in view contemporary standards.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Bannu Prime Minister All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.