Bannu clinch KP Inter-District Women Tchoukball title

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Bannu district clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Tchoukball Championship after defeating Peshawar in the final played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Bannu Professor Dr. Abid Ali was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Tchoukball Association and former international 400m athlete Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Abdur Rashid Anwar, who is also Deputy Director Sports, Higher education Department KP, Director Sports BISE Peshawar Manzar Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators witnessed the final.

Bannu players recorded a stunning recovery after conceding three goals to nil. It was the second quarters when Bannu girls staged a strong come back and first succeeded in leveling the tally and secondly got the match by 9-6 goals. For Bannu Javeria, Amina, Nadia scored three goals each while for Peshawar Aysha, Sana Laiqat and Ambareen scored two goals each. The match provided great thrill for the sitting spectators and they lauded the Bannu team for their excellent display against strong Peshawar side.

A total of 12 teams from as many districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Swabi, Hazara, Malakand, Nowshera took part in the first ever female Championship organized by KP Tchoukball Association.

Speaking on this occasion, Professor Dr. Abid Ali lauded the organizing committee for involving female players of the province in healthy sports activities. He said there is no dearth of talent in KP and such like opportunities more talented players would come up at national and international levels.

He also appreciated Directorate of Sports KP for extending support to the association. He said the govt has taken many steps for the youth development and that is why the KP govt organized a record sporting activity.

President KP Tchoukball Association Muhammad Iqbal thanked VC Bannu University. He disclosed that out of the Championship players would be short-listed for the month long national camp to be setup to prepare a team for the forthcoming Asian Tchoukball Championship to be held in Indonesia in August this year. He said the aim and objective of the event is to give an opportunity to the female players of KP to come and show their talent in the game.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.