Bannu commissioner inaugurates development schemes

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousaf on Thursday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and reviewed healthcare arrangements especially for coronavirus patients

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousaf on Thursday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and reviewed healthcare arrangements especially for coronavirus patients.

Flanked by Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb and other relevant officials of the district administration, the commissioner was taken round to various wards of the hospital including the one for coronavirus patients and he was briefed about facilities being provided to patients.

Later, during the maiden visit to Lakki Marwat, the commissioner inaugurated vegetable and fruit market, adding that all civic amenities would be available in the market.

The visiting commissioner also inaugurated a tube-well at Green Conservation Center (Wildlife Park) where DFO Rehmatullah gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner about the park.

He also paid visit to Model bazaar and inspected facilities for people. He mingled with people and listened to their problems and suggestions.

The commissioner also inspected proposed site for a grid station.

Earlier, addressing officials of the district administration at DC office, the commissioner said merit yardstick in all matters and added that effective measures must be taken to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest. He warned officials of strict action against misuse of powers.