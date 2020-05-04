UrduPoint.com
Bannu Deputy Commissioner Holds Meeting To Discuss Precautions About Corona Lockdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:27 PM

Bannu Deputy Commissioner holds meeting to discuss precautions about corona lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Zubair Khan Niazi Monday held a detail meeting to discuss in detail the preventive and precautionary measures, imposition of fines against violators and ensure security to worshipers in masajids during prayers and taraweeh

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Zubair Khan Niazi Monday held a detail meeting to discuss in detail the preventive and precautionary measures, imposition of fines against violators and ensure security to worshipers in masajids during prayers and taraweeh.

The officials of the district administration, health, police, additional assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner, also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the deputy commissioner said, the district administration was taking steps in the best interest of the people as per the government orders to tighten the lockdown and impose fines on those not following the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government.

He said presently the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in Bannu and cases were being reported rapidly. In the light of the consensus of the religious scholars, ulema, on the 20-point agenda, will strictly be followed for offering taraweeh and prayers in congregation. He said that the shops which have been directed to be closed by the government till 4.00 p.m should be closed by that time and no concession would be made in this regard.

Police should take action against all those roaming unnecessarily in the bazaars and should avoid gathering in front of the markets unnecessarily because it was in the interest of all of us, otherwise there would be no leniency with the violators.

